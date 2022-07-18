BPCC hosting showcase baseball, basketball camps in July and August

Bossier Parish Community College is hosting showcase baseball and basketball camps in July and August.

The Bobby Gilliam Baseball Prospect Camp is set for July 27. The camp is for players entering the 9th through 12th grades.

BPCC Head Coach Bobby Gilliam and his staff will serve as the instructors. The camp includes a pro-style workout with 60’s, offensive and defensive evaluations, and bullpens.

For more information, including cost, visit www.bobbygilliambaseballcamps.com.

The basketball camps will be Aug. 3 and 4. Both will be held at Airline High School.

The Prospect Camp is Aug. 3 from noon-2 p.m. It is for ages 18-21 (college freshman to college junior).

The Rising Seniors Camp (high school seniors) is Aug. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

The cost of the Prospect Camp is $55. The cost for the Rising Seniors Camp is $40.

For more information visit www.anglinbasketballcamps.com.