BPCC HOSTS NEW STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

BPCC’s Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (AHSS) and Learning Commons Library is excited to announce its new student photography exhibit for the spring semester.

Life Through My Lens is a captivating exhibit by student artist Rahel Aksam. Aksam is a respiratory therapy major at BPCC and self-declared street photographer, meaning she takes “pictures of people and urban cities.”

“My inspiration comes from crowded cities and the emotions of people,” Aksam states. “I do not enjoy trying to take perfect photos, because nothing is perfect in street photography. The freedom to photograph anything helps me to feel more inspired and be able to capture beautiful moments.”

Lily Thompson, Assistant Professor and part-time gallery coordinator at BPCC, believes that even though Aksam is mostly self-taught, her photographs have artistic compositions that are impressive in the way they capture the vibrancy of urban living.

“Her close-up photos, such as I SEE YOU, draw the viewer in and allow them to witness the human connection between strangers. Aksam clearly enjoys engaging with her subjects through her camera lens, making the scenes even more relatable.”

Aksam’s photographs are on display until May 8th in BPCC’s Learning Commons Library, located at BPCC’s Bossier campus inside the John R. McConathy Administration Building (first floor). A reception will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 12:30-2pm in front of the Learning Commons Library. The exhibit can be seen during business hours as follows:

• Mondays – Thursdays from 7am – 8pm

• Fridays from 7am – 4:30pm