BPCC issues statement on diversity, inclusion

Bossier City, LA – Today, Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. issued a statement condemning racism and embracing diversity. This statement was sent to all faculty, staff, and students.



Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) denounces all acts of racism, discrimination, and hatred. As an institution of higher education, we must commit to ensuring that every individual who encounters the institution is treated equally, fairly, and with dignity. Our mission is to provide an innovative, accessible, and caring learning environment to support our students’ educational goals. In our vision, we seek to become a premier learning institution, a valued community partner, and a catalyst for economic growth and opportunity for all individuals. This vision cannot be achieved without a diverse community of practice and thought.



At a time when the country is divided, it is the responsibility of higher education to model principles of civility, respect, and understanding for our campus family and our community. We must embrace diversity and model inclusivity.



BPCC strives to model and live The BPCC Way every day and in every way. To live The BPCC Way, all employees at Bossier Parish Community College commit to embracing, educating, and empowering our students, our people, and our community through our values of Respect, Integrity, Excellence, Innovation, Success, and Partnership.



As a member of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, BPCC is committed to work with our colleagues to continue to “inspire a more inclusive culture by creating space for thoughtful conversations, holding each other accountable, and actively participating in positive socio-economic change for communities of color.” We are actively working with our system to review hiring and promotion practices and all student data through an equity lens. This analysis will help us to make more informed decisions on program and institutional improvements.



BPCC is committed to working together to provide a diverse and inclusive environment for our faculty, our staff, and our students.





