BPCC, LSUS expand partnership with MOU signing

Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana State University Shreveport have signed a memorandum of understanding allowing qualified BPCC employees who wish to enroll at Louisiana State University Shreveport to receive reduced tuition benefits.

Under the agreement, full-time faculty and staff at BPCC will be allowed to enroll at Louisiana State University Shreveport for undergraduate or graduate courses at a reduced rate plus certain applicable fees.

“We are so grateful to be able to offer our faculty and staff this opportunity to further their education with such an outstanding leader in higher education,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman Jr. “Not only will our employees benefit from world-class instruction in our region… they will do so at a reduced cost.”

Louisiana State University Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark added, “Preparing Northwest Louisiana students for the 21st century workforce requires strong and meaningful partnerships between higher-education institutions in Shreveport-Bossier. We are so excited to create these pathways for BPCC faculty and staff, as they stand among some of the finest educators in the state.”

Full-time BPCC employees must be a degree-seeking student at LSUS. They will be able to register for up to six hours per semester at a reduced rate of 50% of the normal cost per credit hour, plus all fees.

For more information on any of the programs, visit www.bpcc.edu for BPCC and www.lsus.edu for LSUS.