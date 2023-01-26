BPCC MUSIC PRESENTS GUEST ARTIST EVENT

The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Guest Artist event featuring contemporary R&B artist Lance Thompson on Wednesday, February 8, at 3:30pm in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. This recital is free and open to the public.

Lance will perform original music and will complete the guest artist hour with a discussion and Q&A session for students. Topics will include songwriting, music production, discovering your sound, the business of music, and more.

To learn more about Lance Thompson visit https://linktr.ee/LanceThompson

For more information on this free Guest Artist Recital or the Music Program at BPCC, contact Dr. Gulya Chandler at 318-678-6429.