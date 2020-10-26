BPCC MUSIC PROGRAM PRESENTS A DRIVE-IN FALL CONCERT

The BPCC Music Program will present a socially distant drive-in concert at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4th, in the parking lots surrounding the front of Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. This concert is free and open for attendees to enjoy live music from the safety of their vehicles.

The Concert Choir, under the direction of Ms. Jennifer Jackson and accompanied by pianist Dr. Gulya Chandler, will perform in the open air outside in front Building C. The BPCC Communication Media department will broadcast the live concert on radio station 90.9 FM.

The drive-in concert serves as a creative solution that allows the BPCC Music students to perform in person while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Choir student Cason Smith was afraid he wouldn’t see the choir together this semester. “I’m pleased to see our safe return, socially distanced on campus,” Smith said. “Singing together feels great and I couldn’t be happier being with an ensemble again.”

Musical selections performed by the BPCC Choir will include Two Renaissance Chorals, arr. by Russell Robinson: Adoramus Te, Giovanni Pierluigi Palestrina and Ave Maria, Jacob Arcadelt; God Bless The U.S.A.: Lee Greenwood, arr. by Pete Schmutte; I saw Three Ships, arr. by Ed Lojeski; and Season’s Greetings, arr. by Joyce Eilers.

The BPCC Concert Choir members are Soprano: Mia Causey, Victoria Cline, Zara Khan, Bethany Coleman, Savannah Mondello, Genesis Spearman; Altos: Alivia Deen, Madison Harper, Madison Harris, Peyton Johnson; Tenors: Ethan Davis and Bailey Green; Bass: Cameron Burton, Cason Smith, and Erinton Taylor.

The BPCC Bands under the direction of Joshua Waldrop will also perform at the drive-in concert. The Woodwind Ensemble will perform the selection Waltz No. 2 by Dimitri Shostakovich followed by the Brass Ensemble and their performance of The Bells of Notre Dame by Alan Menken.

The BPCC Concert Winds are Jalen Baldomero and Kassidy Wood on flute, Megan Morgan on clarinet, Nicholas Sears on alto sax, and Joshua Waldrop on horn.

The BPCC Brass Ensemble are Joshua Waldrop on trumpet, Whitson Emory on horn, Ravon Cullins on trombone, Cali Herbert on bari sax, and Maurice Jefferson on tuba.

Many of the students enrolled in the ensembles are music scholarship recipients and are awarded to students who pass an audition, maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA, and are full-time BPCC students.

For more information about this free concert or to arrange a music scholarship audition, contact Dr. Chandler at 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.