BPCC NAMED MILITARY FRIENDLY® SCHOOL FOR 10TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Bossier Parish Community College has been named a Military Friendly® School for 2021-2022, marking its 10th consecutive year to receive the prestigious designation.

BPCC not only achieved a bronze level designation, but holds the top spot for serving the most GI Bill® students among community colleges in the state.

The Veterans Resource Center at Bossier Parish Community College, which opened in 2018, was created in partnership with Louisiana Tech University to provide military and veteran students a central, one-stop location for obtaining essential support services. Housed on the BPCC campus, the Veterans Resource Center serves students who are active duty, veterans, Reservist or National Guard, spouses and dependent children.

“It is a privilege to serve our military affiliated students and their families,” said Susan Stakes, BPCC’s Veterans Resource Center Program Manager. “Through the Veterans Resource Center, we offer on campus services and direct military affiliated students to off campus resources that support their academic and personal goals. We provide a supportive environment for these students to network and mentor one another and we see their success as our success.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school.

The Military Friendly rankings list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers.

The 2021-22 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online.

For more information about veterans’ resources, contact Susan Stakes at sstakes@bpcc.edu or visit https://www.bpcc.edu/veteran-educational-services/index.