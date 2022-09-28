BPCC NATCHITOCHES CAMPUS TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE OCT 6TH

Bossier Parish Community College’s Natchitoches Campus invites the community to its Open House on Thursday, October 6th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event caters to students of all ages as BPCC offers a wide array of programs designed to offer students an accelerated career path through a two-year technical diploma or an associate degree.

The Open House gives both students and parents the opportunity meet with administrators, faculty, staff, and current students to learn more about BPCC’s programs. Information about admissions, financial aid, scholarships, student activities and campus organizations will be available.

BPCC’s Office of Student Life will entertain attendees with the Big Red Chair, balloon artists, and Art On You body art. As in years past, the campus is partnering with the Natchitoches Fire Department Fire Prevention Open House that will run concurrently with our event, bringing in even more activities for students and their families.

The event begins with the GeauxFAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician signing in the Manufacturing Lab. Gwen Fontenot, BPCC Natchitoches Interim Campus Dean, says, “we are thrilled to be joining efforts with the GeauxFAME Chapter for the annual Advanced Manufacturing Technician signing day, where seven students will sign with their sponsor employer.”

The challenging AMT program is associated with the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) and is a combination education/training program that leads to an associate degree, all while students earn a competitive wage for work. This year’s cohort is signing with Boise Cascade, Stella-Jones, RoyO’Martin, Modern Electronics and Equipment, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. Continuing students are also employed with these respective employers in addition to Alliance Compressors.

Adult students can learn more about MJ Foster Promise, a last-dollar scholarship that allows Louisiana adults who qualify the opportunity pursue an associate degree or shorter-term credential required for a high-demand job in growing industry sectors, such as construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics.

BPCC’s Natchitoches Campus is located at 6587 Highway 1 Bypass. Call (318) 951-4490 for more information. Visit www.bpcc.edu to apply for admissions and for information on financial aid opportunities. More information on programs offered at the Natchitoches campus can be found at www.bpcc.edu/Natchitoches.