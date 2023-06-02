BPCC NATCHITOCHES GRADUATES 17 NURSING STUDENTS

Seventeen graduates of the Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) Natchitoches campus were recognized during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 11, held in Magale Recital Hall on the Northwestern State University campus. Practical Nursing (PN) students received their Nursing Pins and Lamps and were recognized individually for their accomplishments. This event honored the first cohort of practical nurses from the BPCC Natchitoches Campus.

Honorees included Kimani Batiste, Serenity Beavers, Ciara Blade, Kaitlin Cagle, Christopher Early, David Gibson, Trashayla Gosey, Natalie Howard, Petra Lofton, Janet Mallard, Phanya Maxie, Griffianna Paige, Santanna Powell, Lauryn Richardson, Katelynn Supalo, Lena Webb, and Jessica Williams.

“We are beyond proud of our first BPCC Natchitoches PN graduating class,” said Kayla McDonald, PN instructor. “We are confident that these new nurses will be more than capable of tackling the challenges ahead as they enter the healthcare field.”

BPCC’s practical nursing students engage in a 73 credit hour program over a five semester sequence which includes theory, skills labs, and a clinical component held at a local medical facility.

Six honorees received awards during the ceremony. Nominations were voted on by peers and/or faculty. Award recipients were Kaitlin Cagle, Academic Excellence Award; David Gibson, NCLEX Award; Kimani Batiste, Most Improved Award; Serenity Beavers, Nurse’s Nurse Award; and Natalie Howard and Kaitlin Cagle, Go the Extra Mile Award.

Graduation from BPCC PN Program provides eligibility for students seeking licensure through the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners (LSBPNE) as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). The LPN is educated as a generalist who delivers health care to individuals, families, and groups, and has competencies related to the profession of nursing. An LPN may be employed in a variety of acute, chronic, and community-based health care settings.

Applications for Fall 2023 enrollment are now being accepted at www.bpcc.edu or in person at the BPCC Natchitoches Campus. Financial aid is available. For more information, call Shari Possoit at 318-951-4490.