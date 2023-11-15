BPCC NATCHITOCHES TO HOST COSMETOLOGY OPEN HOUSE ON NOV. 30

Bossier Parish Community College invites the community to its Cosmetology Open House on Thursday, November 30, from 11am until 2pm at the Natchitoches campus, located at 6587 Highway 1 Bypass.

The event will give attendees a firsthand look at the program’s instructional space and working salon, where BPCC’s talented students will showcase their skills during live demonstrations. There will also be an opportunity to meet the instructors and learn more about the program’s curriculum and the application process. Whether you’re considering a career in cosmetology, a beauty professional looking to enhance your skills or simply someone who appreciates the artistry of the beauty industry, this event has something for everyone.

“The Cosmetology Program at Bossier Parish Community College is not just an educational experience; it’s a journey into the world of creativity and self-expression,” said Quentin Calhoun, Assistant Dean of Business and Information Technology. “Our open house will provide a glimpse into the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere that our students experience every day. We invite you to come see it firsthand and learn about all of the exciting possibilities we have to offer.”

A highlight of the event will be the hair show, featuring works by current BPCC students. The show works just like a runway show except instead of focusing on the clothes, the focus is on the hair. BPCC will also honor former cosmetology instructor and program director Petula Holden, who was an integral part of the program prior to her passing in September.

“Petula inspired countless students and contributed to the success of the program over the years,” Calhoun said. “She took great pride in educating her students and was a cherished member of our faculty. Her presence on campus is greatly missed and her legacy will live on at BPCC and in the Natchitoches community.”

BPCC’s Cosmetology program prepares individuals to work efficiently in the role of cosmetologist and/or hair stylist. Classroom instruction includes the study of anatomy and physiology of the head, neck, and other areas, infection control, decontamination and sanitation of tools, hair cutting, styling, and coloring, permanent waving and relaxing, facials, and the application of cosmetic makeup. Manicuring, pedicuring, and salon management are also included. Graduates of this program work in a variety of professions in the beauty industry, including hairstylist, beautician, makeup artist, and salon or spa manager. Visit https://bit.ly/474dIIs for more information and to see the course requirements.

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs and to apply, visit www.bpcc.edu.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.