BPCC, NSU FORMALIZE FIRE SCIENCE, UPSA TRANSFER AGREEMENT

BOSSIER CITY – Bossier Parish Community College and Northwestern State University finalized a transfer agreement that will allow students who complete the Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science at BPCC to transfer credit hours into the Bachelor of Science Degree in Unified Public Safety Administration with a concentration in fire and medical emergency management administration.

BPCC’s associate degree program can be completed in 4 semesters, while the certificate can be completed in two semesters. The courses are delivered by experienced fire service professionals, and are offered entirely online, making it possible for students to participate around their work schedule.

While relatively new to BPCC, the Fire Science program has seen great success. The program is designed to prepare students for entry-level employment in a variety of fire service fields, and to provide continued career development for current fire and emergency service personnel.

Both institutions will provide academic advising for students and assistance with articulation, saving time and money for students seeking a four-year bachelor’s degree. Students must meet transfer requirements.

Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. was joined by NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio on the BPCC campus to officially sign the agreement, adding to the numerous transfer agreements in place between the two institutions.

“We value our partnership with Northwestern State University and are committed to a seamless transfer so students may successfully complete their academic goals,” said Bateman. “Students will have more options for earning a degree from two outstanding programs while both institutions expand our statewide reach.”

Beau Bevan, Fire Science Program Director, said the goal is to produce highly educated firefighters to the communities they proudly serve.

“I’m extremely pleased to partner with Northwestern State University’s Unified Public Safety Administration program to allow our Fire Science students to continue their professional education to learn the necessary skills to better protect the communities they proudly serve,” said Bevan.

BPCC’s AAS in Fire Science is administered through the Division of Science, Nursing and Allied Health. NSU’s UPSA degree is administered through the Department of Criminal Justice, History and Social Sciences.

“The College of Arts and Sciences is thrilled to partner with BPCC in the creation of a new pathway through which students can continue their education in the area of fire and emergency management administration,” said Dr. Francene Lemoine, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “This agreement illustrates the responsiveness of higher education to workforce demands and student needs. I am excited to be a part of such an important collaboration that will produce the next leaders of the fire and emergency preparedness agencies that serve the people of our region and state.”

For more information about BPCC’s Fire Science program, visit https://www.bpcc.edu/academics/science-nursing-allied-health/fire-science/index. Students interested in the Fire Science program should contact Beau Bevan at 318-678-6355 or bbevan@bpcc.edu.