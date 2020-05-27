BPCC offers Google IT Support Professional certificate training

Bossier Parish Community College’s Division for Economic & Workforce Development launched Google’s IT Support Professional Certificate training this month (May 2020). This course will be offered for $55 for a limited time and scholarships may be awarded.



BPCC’s Google IT Support Professional Certificate brings together Google’s curriculum on the Coursera platform with live support from faculty experts. This hybrid-online format allows students the flexibility to complete lectures and labs at home while providing them with the availability and expertise of an on-campus instructor.



“Bossier Parish Community College looks forward to offering our students and local businesses with the training needed to earn Google’s IT Support Professional certification,” said Dr. Gayle Flowers, Vice Chancellor for Economic & Workforce Development. “We are grateful to be collaborating with Jobs for the Future and Google on this new initiative in Louisiana. We also appreciate that the Louisiana Community and Technology College System added this credential to their approved IBC list in recognition of its value to our state’s cyber/IT infrastructure.”



BPCC is one of the 100 community colleges to offer the IT Support Professional Certificate from “Grow with Google” to entry-level learners in several states on the Coursera learning platform. Google’s IT Support Professional Certificate trains learners with no prior experience to be IT support professionals in less than six months with a course commitment of about five hours per week. Since its inception, more than 40,000 learners have enrolled in the online program.



“This initiative reflects JFF and Google’s belief in the transformative—and often untapped—potential of community colleges across the nation,” said Maria Flynn, president and CEO, JFF. “It’s about building powerful connections between educators and employers—and leveraging technology in targeted ways—to build a stronger workforce.”



For more information about the Google IT Support Professional Certificate and dates for the training, contact Beonica Rutherford-Frazier, BPCC’s Work-Based Learning Project Director, at email: bfrazier@bpcc.edu or call 318-678-6015. To enroll, complete the form found here: https://forms.gle/KPDQjqzz4UMVvGfK8