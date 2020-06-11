BPCC offers scholarship for Fall 2020 online students

Bossier Parish Community College is excited to announce a new scholarship available to full time students who register for online classes for the Fall 2020 semester.



The $450 scholarship applies to new registrations from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 who register in at least 12 credit hours of 100% online courses. Dual enrollment students do not qualify.



“We are excited to offer this opportunity for our students. We know that the COVID-19 crisis has affected so many in our community. This scholarship is a way for us to help students continue their education and training,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor.



The scholarship will be applied to student accounts after they enroll in at least 12 credit hours in online courses for Fall 2020. Fall registration is open now and available on our website under Fall 2020. Classes start August 21st, but students must register in June to qualify for the scholarship. To become a BPCC student, apply free online.



For more information, email: info@bpcc.edu or call 318-678-6029.