BPCC only Louisiana college to receive Military Spouse Friendly designation

On this 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2019-2020 Top Military Spouse Friendly® School list, and is the only Louisiana college (2-year or 4-year) to receive this designation.

“At BPCC, we’ve established a world class standard of excellence in our service to veterans and military-affiliated families,” says BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. “This new designation is more recognition of our commitment to the military community; we are pleased to receive this designation and honored to serve America’s heroes.”

Since 2009, the Military Spouse Friendly® Schools list has been a reliable resource for military spouses and has set a standard for higher education institutions to provide the best post-secondary education experiences for spouses of service members.

“The Military Spouse Friendly Schools designation helps military spouses select schools that will support them in their education journey by meeting their unique needs as a part of a military family,” said Brian Hucik, National Program Manager, Military Friendly. “Schools that are selected for the list are at the forefront of supporting the goals of military spouses.”

This prestigious list is created using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations to create a comprehensive guide for military spouses looking to further their education. This year, 196 schools earned this prestigious designation.

The 2019-2020 Military Spouse Friendly® Schools list will be published in the September issue of Military Spouse magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

“Numerous options exist to assist military spouses in pursuing their educational goals. Being selected for the Military Spouse Friendly designation will show military spouses the programs, policies, and initiatives at schools to assist students with their unique challenges, schedules, and obligations,” said Sara Henly, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, HSC Veterans and Military Advisor, Military Friendly® Advisory Council.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings for the listing were established by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

BPCC has also been named a Military Friendly School for eight consecutive years, and is the only Louisiana college currently holding the GOLD distinction.

This past November, BPCC and Louisiana Tech University opened the Veterans Resource Center, the first center in north Louisiana established to serve the educational needs of our military men and women and their families.

For more information on BPCC’s educational services for military men, women, and families, contact BPCC’s Veteran Educational Services at (318) 678-6503 or visit https://www.bpcc.edu/index.php/veteraneducationalservices/.