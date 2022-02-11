BPCC Performing Arts Theatre program announces its production of Almost, Maine

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players announce their spring show, Almost, Maine. The play is written by John Cariani and is comprised of nine plays that explore love and loss in the mythical almost-town called Almost, Maine.

Performances are set for Feb. 24, 25, 26, & March 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 27 & March 6 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

Synopsis: Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

BPCC Theatre’s production of Almost, Maine is directed by the Dean of Communication and Performing Arts, Dr. Ray Scott Crawford. The cast includes James Upton, Jasmine Jones, Josue Escobar, Candice Lott, Zachary Tyler, Sarah Johnson, Sara Foster, Cason Smith, Matthew Fultz, and Aubrey Brummett. Rona Leber is costume designer; David White is technical director and set designer; Jim Boyter is the Props Master; Micayla Policastro is stage manager; and Sarah Johnson is assistant stage manager.

Ticketing is reserved seating with an automatic social distancing box office system to ensure our theatre remains in compliance with Covid-19 safety procedures. Masks are suggested. This production is appropriate for teenage and adult audiences. Tickets are $15.To purchase tickets, call the box office at 318-678-6021 or visit us online at www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre. Due to social distancing limited seating is available.