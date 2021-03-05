BPCC PERFORMING ARTS THEATRE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES ITS PRODUCTION OF The Good Doctor

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players announce their spring show, The Good Doctor. This comedic hit is a composite of Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov — the stories are droll, the portraits affectionate, the humor infectious, and the fun is unending.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m., March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and 2:00 p.m., March 21 and 28 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

Synopsis: The Good Doctor centers around a writer, who speaks to the audience and shares his writing with them, throughout one day. He presents them with a collection of short scenes set in turn-of-the-century Russia: some are from his childhood, others are of his family and friends, and still others are from his own life experiences. The audience meets a variety of characters, all of whom are immediately relatable and strikingly human.

BPCC Theatre’s production of The Good Doctor is directed by the Dean of Communication and Performing Arts, Dr. Ray Scott Crawford. The cast includes Abigail Johnson, Michael Schutza, Krista Johnson, Candice Lott, Chloe Johnson, Josh Frazier, Jay Howard, Zachary Tyler, Cason Smith, Sarah Foster, Aiden Ely, James Upton, Josue Escobar, Sarah Johnson, Faith Hinds, and Alisa Schutza. Rona Leber is costume designer; David White is technical director and set designer; Chloe Johnson is stage manager, and Joshua Frazier and Peyton Schutza are assistant stage managers.

Crawford said, “The Good Doctor has provided the perfect play for getting our students ‘back up and running’ after a year of COVID restrictions on live performances. With current guidelines and careful attention to a safe rehearsal process, we were able to bring together 16 actors (two or three at a time), giving them the opportunity to present this wonderful set of Russian comic sketches. Although we’ve presented virtual plays in the past eight months, we’re really looking forward to presenting a show for a live audience again. I hope our patrons will come back to see us!”

Ticketing is general admission with ushered seating to ensure social distancing per COVID-19 safety procedures. Masks are required for all attendees. This production is appropriate for teenage and adult audiences.

Tickets are $12. To purchase, call the box office at 318-678-6021 or visit bpcc.edu. Seating is limited due to social distancing guidelines.

For more information about the show or BPCC Theatre, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.