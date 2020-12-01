BPCC Performing Arts Theatre Program presents virtual show “Love Notes from a Distance”

Bossier Parish Community College and the Cavalier Players are proud to announce their second virtual production of the year, “Love Notes from a Distance.”

“Love Notes from a Distance” is a musical comedy that juxtaposes popular songs that would have been heard in or about 1920 with short scenes that could occur in 2020.

Shakespeare’s Juliet warns Romeo, “do not swear by the moon, the inconstant moon.” In Love Notes, all the short scenes and songs are performed under the watchful eye of a constant moon that bridges the 100-year time-span, exploring the idea of whether Love and its pursuit always lead to the desirable outcome. Regardless of century, we have all sent out literal or figurative “Love Notes” expressing our feelings. Sometimes they fall short and result in heartache–sometimes they land and result in blissful happiness.

Conceived and directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts, the 45 minute production features a cast of 14, each showcased in solo songs or duet scenes. The show has been rehearsed and produced using health guidelines set forth by the College to allow for safe instruction during the state’s COVID-19 response. Social distancing, masks, sanitizing, and controlled access have all played a vital role in this production.

All areas of the Communication and Performing Arts Division (Theatre, Communication Media, and Music) have been used to bring the show to a virtual audience. Performances are set for December 10th through 13th at 7:30 p.m. For access to the live stream link, visit the BPCC Theatre Facebook page at facebook.com/BPCCtheatre. Admission is free, though donations are welcome.