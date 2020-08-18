BPCC Performing Arts Theatre Program presents virtual show “Why Cupid Came to Earl’s Court”

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players are proud to present the virtual production of Why Cupid Came to Earl’s Court, a romantic comedy by Cosmo Hamilton. This adventure into “virtual theatre” is the first for Bossier Parish Community College, and we hope you will join us for the ride.



Virtual Performances will stream live at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, 22, 29, 30. Audience members will be able to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own homes via a link provided by the theatre.



Why Cupid Came to Earl’s Court is a short drawing-room comedy of the British Edwardian Era (1910). In the spirit of “The Importance of Being Earnest” or “Charley’s Aunt,” this comedy pits the wits of all against each other and makes a light-hearted comment of the roles of the sexes in society. A harmless little romance, the forty-minute script features a cast of seven, each from his or her own home, presenting their little comedy in the Virtual world of Zoom.



BPCC Theatre’s production of Why Cupid Came to Earl’s Court is directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts. The cast includes Cason Smith, Jeroen Kales, Matt Carroll, Lauren Holland, Lari Leber, Anne Brown, and Joshua Frazier. Rona Leber is costume designer; David White is technical consultant; Cason Smith is editor; and John Medlin is stage manager.



This production is appropriate for teenage and adult audiences. Admission to the BPCC virtual theatre experience is free, although donations are welcome.



For access to the live stream link, visit the BPCC Theatre Facebook page at facebook.com/BPCCtheatre.



For more information about the show or assistance with live streaming the show, contact Kim Condon at kcondon@bpcc.edu.