BPCC RANKED A “TOP TEN” MILITARY FRIENDLY® SPOUSE SCHOOL FOR THE 23-24 SCHOOL YEAR

Bossier Parish Community College has been recognized as a Top Ten Military Friendly® Spouse School for the 2023-2024 school year. This designation places BPCC in the top ten category for all community colleges nationwide.

BPCC supports military spouses by providing online classes and programs, making it convenient to balance education with family responsibilities during deployments and temporary duty. BPCC’s credits are transferrable making it easy for military spouses to continue their education at institutions across the country. The College accepts the MyCAA grant and offers scholarships specifically for military spouses through the BPCC Foundation.

The Military Friendly® Spouse School designation is based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven survey from participating institutions. The list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine and online.

For more information about veterans’ resources, contact Susan Stakes at sstakes@bpcc.edu or visit https://www.bpcc.edu/veteran-educational-services.