BPCC, REGIONAL UNIVERSITIES SHOWCASE NURSING OPPORTUNITIES AT OPEN HOUSE

Bossier Parish Community College, alongside its regional higher education partners, showcased Nursing career pathways offered at the College by hosting the Regional Nursing Open House on Saturday.

The event included distribution of information and visiting with Nursing faculty as well as a tour of BPCC’s Simulation Lab. More than 70 attendees enjoyed asking questions and finding out about various types of nursing careers such as Certified Nurse Assistant, Licensed Practical Nursing, and Registered Nursing. The event included representatives from Louisiana Tech University, Northwestern State University, Grambling State University, and SUSLA, in addition to BPCC. As a response to the nursing shortage in the region, the event was planned to create awareness and inform interested individuals who have considered nursing as a career as to the opportunities available to them.

According to Dr. Holly French Hart, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness, “BPCC has state-of-the-art equipment and technologies that support our LPN and RN programs. As demonstrated by our SIM lab, students are able to apply their knowledge and demonstrate their skills so that, through practice, they become successful nurses in our community. Today, prospective students were able to get a firsthand look at what a nursing education experience is about.”

In addition to offering nursing programs at its main campus, with the acquisition of a new off-campus instructional site in Natchitoches, BPCC will also be offering Practical Nursing at that campus beginning fall 2022.

Registration is currently open for BPCC’s fall 2022, winter 2022, spring 2023 and summer 2023 semesters. General on-campus registration will be held August 16-17. Fall classes begin August 18th.

Visit www.bpcc.edu for more information and to apply. BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, and certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, mass communication, criminal justice, and general studies.