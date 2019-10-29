BPCC signs transfer agreement with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Today, Bossier Parish Community College Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Associate Executive Director of U.S. Campus Operations Dr. Toni Castillo signed an articulation agreement to develop innovative transfer pathways between the two institutions.

“Partnering with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University aligns with BPCC’s commitment to serve the more than 15,000 active duty and Air Force Reserve members serving at Barksdale Air Force Base,” said Bateman. “This relationship will ensure continuity of care for BPCC students as they transfer to the Barksdale Air Force Base Embry Riddle campus or to any of the 128 Embry Riddle campuses worldwide.”

“We’re excited to add Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) to our growing list of transfer partners,” said Embry-Riddle Worldwide Chancellor Dr. John R. Watret. “This academic partnership will allow a seamless process for BPCC students to transfer into degree programs offered through our online campus.”