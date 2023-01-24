BPCC STUDENT ATHLETES EARN ACADEMIC HONORS

The Athletic Department at Bossier Parish Community College excelled in the classroom during the fall 2022 semester, finishing with an overall 3.25 grade point average (GPA). There were 28 student-athletes who made the Chancellor’s List, 10 named to the Dean’s List and 16 athletes who made the NJCAA DI Region XIV All Academic Team.

Sixteen student-athletes also qualified to be inducted into the Theta Chi Alpha Honor Society. Established in 2021, Theta Chi Alpha is a nonprofit honor society that recognizes student-athletes from two-year institutions of higher education who excel both on and off the field of competition.

“We are extremely proud of the academic success of all our BPCC student-athletes,” said Karen Recchia, Vice Chancellor of Student Services and Athletic Director. “ We work to instill in our student-athletes the desire to be Champions on the Court, Champions on the Field, Champions in the Community, and most importantly, Champions in the Classroom. Their hard work and dedication to their academic success in the classroom promote pathways for earning advanced degrees and certifications that will guide these student-athletes to rewarding careers and bright futures.”

BPCC’s student-athletes completed more than 1,100 volunteer hours in 2022 and have been nominated for the 2023 Champions of Service Award. Community service projects included loading and unloading tables and chairs at community events and sharing their passion for their respected sport by sharing pointers and running drills with younger athletes at clinics and camps. Their impact reached local non-profits, middle school and high schools, local festivals, as well as our college events that give back to the community.

The Volunteer Louisiana organization will now pick one champion from each of the seven geographic regions throughout the state. The organization, along with the Volunteer Louisiana Foundation and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, will host the Champions of Service Awards luncheon event in Baton Rouge during National Volunteer Week (April 16-22) to recognize the award winners.