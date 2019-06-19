BPCC student spotlighted in CLEP Notes

The May 2019 CLEP® Notes, College Level Examination Program’s (CLEP®) monthly e-newsletter, featured a BPCC graduate in its Student Spotlight.

BPCC graduate Deana Elliott was highlighted in the CLEP® May Student Spotlight sharing her story on how she was able to use CLEP® testing to receive her degree sooner. BPCC Testing Center Director Lynn Brown submitted the article for the Student Spotlight to highlight how Deana tested out of an entire year of college courses with CLEP®.

CLEP® is a group of standardized tests created and administered by the College Board. These tests assess college-level knowledge in thirty-three subject areas and provide a mechanism for earning college credits without taking college courses.

According to the CLEP® website, “the College Board’s CLEP® has been the most widely trusted credit-by-examination program for over 50 years, accepted by 2,900 colleges and universities and administered in more than 2,000 test centers. This rigorous program allows students from a wide range of ages and backgrounds to demonstrate their mastery of introductory college-level material and earn college credit. Students can earn credit for what they already know by getting qualifying scores on any of the 33 examinations.”

Growing up, Deana Elliott dreamed about becoming a journalist, volunteering for the Peace Corps, traveling the world and making it a better place, and writing about her experiences. However, after she attended college for a year and a half, her life took an unexpected turn with the birth of her son, Jordan.

When her son reached his early teens, Deana realized her dreams were unfulfilled. So, at the age of 36, she went back to college. As a wife and mom with a full-time job, she could only attend part time and didn’t want to waste any time in earning her degree.

She soon found out about earning college credit with CLEP exams and was able to test out of an entire year of college courses with CLEP. Deana completed her degree in three years while also saving thousands in tuition.

Six months after graduating, she became a student success coordinator at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, La. Deana has helped students of all ages pursue their own passions and goals. She frequently shares her personal story to show students that it’s never too late to create the life you want.