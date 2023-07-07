BPCC STUDENTS WIN 11 MEDALS AT NATIONAL SKILLSUSA COMPETITION

Bossier Parish Community College students won 11 medals at the National SkillsUSA competition, held June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia. With 2 silver medals and 9 bronze medals, BPCC brought home the most medals of any post-secondary institution in the state of Louisiana.
The following students received medals in their respective categories:
Timothy Carter – SILVER – Digital Cinema Production
Matthew Fultz – SILVER – Digital Cinema Production
Naomi Hannis – BRONZE – Photography
Aaron Calhoun – BRONZE – Video News Production
Sarah Foster – BRONZE – Video News Production
De’Franklin Pratt – BRONZE – Video News Production
Jakayla Smith – BRONZE – Video News Production
Chris James – BRONZE – Promotional Bulletin Board
Abigail Johnson – BRONZE – Promotional Bulletin Board
Kendall Reynolds – BRONZE – Promotional Bulletin Board
Ryan Staggs – BRONZE – Related Technical Math
“We are exceptionally proud of our students and their outstanding performances at this highly competitive event,” said Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. “Their commitment to their craft, combined with unwavering passion, has propelled them to the pinnacle of success. This momentous achievement is also a testament to the unwavering support and guidance provided by our dedicated faculty members, who have nurtured and honed the skills of these exceptional students.”
The SkillsUSA National Championships include more than 6,000 outstanding career and technical education students –– all state contest winners –– competing hands-on in 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry.