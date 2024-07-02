Thursday, July 4, 2024

BPCC students win medals at national SkillsUSA competition

by BPT Staff
Bossier Parish Community College students won eight medals at the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia.

The following students received medals in their respective categories:

  • Aaron Calhoun – GOLD – Video News Production
  • Sarah Foster – GOLD – Video News Production
  • JaCayla Smith – GOLD – Video News Production
  • DeFranklin Pratt – GOLD – Video News Production
  • Timothy Carter – GOLD – Digital Cinema Production
  • Matthew Blaine Fultz – GOLD – Digital Cinema Production
  • Jolene Valle – BRONZE – Medical Terminology
  • Kaitlyn Barnett – BRONZE – State Pin Design

Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. expressed immense pride in the national results, applauding the remarkable performances at this prestigious and competitive event.

“The dedication and passion shown by our students has elevated them to the highest achievement level possible at the national level,” Bateman said. “This significant accomplishment also highlights the steadfast support and mentorship of our devoted faculty, who have played a pivotal role in shaping the talents of these outstanding students.”

The SkillsUSA National Championships include more than 6,000 outstanding career and technical education students –– all state contest winners –– competing hands-on in 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry.

For more information on the BPCC SkillsUSA Team and the opportunity to compete for a BPCC scholarship, please contact Jim Boyter at [email protected].

