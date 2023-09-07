BPCC TESTING CENTER RECEIVES NATIONAL MILITARY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Bossier Parish Community College recently received the CLEP® Honors Military Achievement award for being a Top 20 CLEP Military Test Center. BPCC Testing Center Director Cheryl Wieser accepted the award at the CLEP Honors reception held in Las Vegas last month. The award recognizes BPCC for administering the highest CLEP exam volumes during the 2022-2023 school year.

The CLEP Honors Award is an annual College Board program recognizing CLEP test centers that administer high volumes of CLEP exams, providing students of all ages the opportunity to earn college credits, saving them time and money toward achieving college degrees. CLEP is the most widely trusted credit-by-examination program, accepted at over 2,900 colleges. Students can select from 34 CLEP subjects and use free online resources provided by College Board, Modern States, and others to practice and prepare for CLEP exams.

The Testing Center is located in Building D on BPCC’s Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street. The BPCC BAFB National Test Center is located in the Education Center on Barksdale Air Force Base. To use the BAFB facility, you must already have access to BAFB. Visit www.bpcc.edu/TestingCenter to learn more about the exams offered and to register for an exam.