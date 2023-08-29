BPCC THEATRE ANNOUNCES 2023-2024 SEASON

Bossier Parish Community College and the esteemed Cavalier Players proudly present the eagerly anticipated 2023-2024 Performing Arts Theatre season. This eclectic array of enchanting, captivating, and side-splitting plays is set to kick off with the inaugural performance in October.

Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Theatre Program Director at BPCC, shares his enthusiasm: “Our 2023-24 Season has something spectacular in store for everyone!”

From the timeless family favorite, Cinderella, to the record-holding theatrical mystery, The Mousetrap, BPCC Theatre remains committed to providing exceptional opportunities for students while delivering unparalleled entertainment to audiences. Embracing the young-at-heart, our children’s show, Snow White, is primed to captivate, while those seeking more grown-up amusement will relish in the uproarious comedy collection, All in the Timing.

“Your investment in the BPCC Theatre Season promises rewards beyond measure,” said Crawford.

The BPCC Theatre offers season ticket options that grant patrons access to every show at an unbeatable value. Crawford adds, “A season membership ensures you won’t miss a single moment and could entail savings of up to 50% off regular ticket prices for the majority of the shows.”

Early-Bird Season Memberships are priced at $60 each and are available for purchase from now through October 18th. Following that, from October 19th to October 31st, the price will be $75. Each membership comprises two tickets to each of the four mainstage productions.

The upcoming season of plays presented by the Cavalier Players unfolds as follows:

Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Original 1957 Musical

October 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m.

October 12, 29 at 2:00 p.m.

A bona fide fairy tale, expressed through the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of grace, originality, charm, and elegance. This enchanting production features cherished musical compositions including “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”, “In My Own Little Corner”, and “Ten Minutes Ago”.

Cinderella, entrapped in a life of servitude by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, dreams of a brighter future. The royal ball, announced by the town crier, offers her a glimmer of hope. With the magical intervention of a Fairy Godmother, Cinderella’s dream materializes. A chance encounter with the Prince at the ball sparks an instantaneous connection, but the clock’s strike of midnight interrupts their budding romance, leaving only a glass slipper as a trace. Through an extensive kingdom-wide search, the Prince and Cinderella’s destinies intertwine anew, culminating in a blissful marriage.

Recommended for older children and mature audiences.

Snow White (A BPCC Children’s Show)

Adapted by Stephen W. Slaughter

February 16, 23 at 7:00 p.m.

February 17, 18, 24, 25 at 4:00 p.m.

Experience a captivating retelling of a timeless tale as Bossier Parish Community College’s Cavalier Players present “The Story of Snow White.” Join Snow White, a gentle-hearted maiden, as she encounters dwarfs, witches, magic apples, and a dashing prince in this original musical fable. Set against a backdrop of a castle with magical projections that whisk you across the kingdom, the stage bursts to life with melodious birdsong and a vibrant cast of characters.

Suitable for children of all ages.

The Mousetrap

(Murder Mystery)

Agatha Christie

April 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

April 21, 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Following the murder of a local woman, the guests and staff of Monkswell Manor find themselves isolated during a snowstorm. Suspicion abounds as it becomes evident that the killer lurks within their midst. A police detective arrives on skis to interrogate the suspects: the newlywed proprietors of the manor; a spinster with a curious history; an architect masquerading as a chef; a retired Army major; an odd little man with a stranded car; and a jurist who makes life unbearable for all. With a second murder unfolding, tensions and fears reach a crescendo. This record-breaking murder mystery, penned by the preeminent Agatha Christie, unfurls an ingenious surprise finale.

Recommended for teenage and mature audiences.

All in The Timing

(Comedy)

Written by David Ives

August 2024

Prepare for an evening of lighthearted and nonsensical theater with “David Ives’ All in the Timing.” This collection presents six distinct yet equally uproarious short comedies. “Sure Thing” follows a couple on a first date, where every misstep can be rewound. “Words, Words, Words” unveils three monkeys striving to emulate Shakespeare. A humorous musical parody of composer Philip Glass takes center stage in “Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread.” “The Philadelphia” features a man having to ask for the opposite of what he wants in an unconventional setting. And in “Variations on the Death of Leon Trotsky,” the famed thinker converses poetically while meeting amusing demises. Prepare for an evening of laughter and whimsical narratives!

Recommended for teenage and mature audiences.

To secure your season ticket pass, kindly visit the online box office at www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre or contact us via phone at 318-678-6021, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM.