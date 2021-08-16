BPCC Theatre announces auditions for Little Shop of Horrors

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 & 24 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to auditions to complete an audition form.

BPCC Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts. The book is written by Howard Ashman with Lyrics by Alan Menken. Laura Nugent will choreograph the production.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination!

All lead and secondary roles in this large ensemble musical are available to be cast — Community members are urged to audition as well. BPCC Theatre encourages performers aged 16 and older of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to audition.

Auditions will be socially distant in the theatre — auditioners are required to wear masks at all times while visiting the BPCC campus.

Those auditioning should expect to sing, dance (or move about), and read from the script. BPCC Theatre students are required to present a 1 minute comedic monologue. A prepared 16 bar musical selection (bring sheet music or phone track) is recommended, though not required. However, no prepared monologues or music selections are required of other students or community members auditioning. Also, those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to “dance about.”

Show dates for Little Shop of Horrors are set for 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 2:00 p.m., Oct. 17 & 24.