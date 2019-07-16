BPCC Theatre announces production of ‘Hold Me!’

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players announce the final show in the 2018-19 season, Hold Me! – a blended series of comedic sketches based on Jules Feiffer’s renowned comic strip cartoons.



Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9,10,16,17 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City.



The theme is the plight of today’s city dweller, and the hang-ups, personality difficulties, identity crises and assorted mishaps which beset those trapped in what may begin as urban confusion but all too often ends as urban anguish. Staged with the utmost simplicity, and with each performer assuming a variety of roles, the play abounds in warmth and humor, and in the sad/funny truths that, in the final essence, are the very stuff of life.



BPCC Theatre’s production of Hold Me is directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts. The ensemble cast includes Taylor Brown, Mikah Thomas, John Medlin, Kelsi Canada, and Regina Williams. Rona Leber is Costume Designer, David White is Technical Director and Sound Designer, Keith Bruce is Light Designer, and Bianca Anderson is the Stage Manager.

Prior to the Bossier City production, Hold Me! will travel to Michigan City, Indiana, to be presented as the final offering of the 51st Season of the Canterbury Summer Theatre. This will be the 15th summer for a BPCC Theatre production to complete the Canterbury Season, where director, Ray Scott Crawford is Artistic Director. The Canterbury is a professional non-equity summer theatre, and the experience provides a professional opportunity to the BPCC Theatre students involved in the production. The cast and crew will depart from Bossier City on Monday, July 29 to the Canterbury. There they will construct the set, stage and rehearse the production for performances August 1-3.

