BPCC THEATRE, CAVALIER PLAYERS PRESENT SYLVIA

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players begin the fall semester with their summer production of Sylvia– a modern romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog by A.R. Gurney.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 20, 26, 27 and 2:00 p.m. Aug. 21, 28 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

Publisher’s Synopsis: Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

Directing the show is BPCC professor and Theater Program Director Dr. Ray Scott Crawford. The cast includes Michael Schutza (Greg), Aubrey Brummett (Kate), Sarah Foster (Sylvia), Josue Escobar (Tom), Alisa Schutza (Phyllis), and Sarah Johnson (Leslie). Rona Leber is Costume Designer, David White is Technical Director/Designer, Jim Boyter is Props Master, and Johnathan Houghes is Stage Manager.

This production is appropriate for teenage and adult audiences. Tickets are $15. To schedule your reservation, call the box office at 318-678-6021 or visit us online at www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre.

For more information about the production or the BPCC Theatre program contact Kim Condon at kcondon@bpcc.edu or 318-678-6525.