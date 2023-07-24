BPCC Theatre presents Titanic Supernatural Mystery “Scotland Road”

Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, “Scotland Road” is a captivating play that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. The performances will take place on August 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m., with additional matinee shows on August 20 and 27 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA. This thought-provoking production is recommended for teenage and older audiences.

The story revolves around a perplexing incident in which a young woman, dressed in nineteenth-century attire, is discovered floating on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. After being rescued, the woman utters only one word: “Titanic.” Intrigued by her enigmatic references to a place called “Scotland Road,” a mysterious man named John has arranged to interrogate her for six days.

John’s objective is to unravel the truth behind the woman’s story, prove her to be an imposter, and uncover her true identity. As the play progresses, the characters’ identities come into question, leading to a shocking turn of events. Throughout their journey, John and Winifred, played by Blaine Fultz and Sarah Noelle Foster respectively, will unveil a shared secret that will culminate in a final voyage to Scotland Road.

The cast features Blaine Fultz as John, Sarah Noelle Foster as Halbrech, Riley Burns as The Woman, and Lauren Holland as Frances Kittle. The stage management will be handled by Johnathon Houghes, with Brody Hines serving as the assistant stage manager.

Prepare to be captivated by “Scotland Road” as it explores themes of mystery, identity, and the haunting legacy of the Titanic. Get ready for an evening or afternoon of suspense and intrigue as this talented cast brings Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping play to life on stage.

The show will also travel to Michigan City, Indiana for special performances at the Canterbury Summer Theatre on August 4-6.

For teenage and older audiences. Visit www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre for ticket information or call The BPCC Theatre Box Office at 318-678-6021.