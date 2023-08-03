BPCC Theatre Program elevates learning through touring collaboration with Canterbury Summer Theatre



The BPCC Cavalier Players have ventured outside Louisiana, bringing their production of Scotland Road by Jeffrey Hatcher to the Chicagoland area from August 3 to 5. Collaborating with the esteemed Canterbury Summer Theatre of Michigan City, Indiana, this endeavor provides BPCC Theatre students with a real-world experience in touring and producing a live play.



The story revolves around a perplexing incident in which a young woman, dressed in nineteenth-century attire, is discovered floating on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. After being rescued, the woman utters only one word: “Titanic.” Intrigued by her enigmatic references to a place called “Scotland Road,” a mysterious man named John has arranged to interrogate her for six days.



Guided by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Director of Scotland Road and Artistic Director of Canterbury Summer Theatre for over 38 years, the play showcases the talents of BPCC Theatre actors and students Blaine Fultz, Sarah Noelle Foster, Riley Burns, and Lauren Holland. Recent graduate Johnathan Houghes manages the stage, receiving support from promising freshman Brody Hines. Additionally, significant staff contributions from David White, the show’s Technical Director, and Jim Boyter, the Properties Designer, have been instrumental in ensuring the seamless logistics of the traveling production.



Dr. Crawford emphasized the synergy of the collaboration, stating, “For eighteen summers, BPCC and Canterbury have united to create exceptional productions. This year, we continued this tradition, which offers our students a professional platform to shine while enriching Canterbury’s season.”



Stepping into the spotlight as one of the leads, Blaine Fultz shares his excitement for being part of the cast and crew.



“I’m on track to graduate this December with my theatre degree,” said Blaine Fultz. “This experience has truly enhanced the performances opportunities I’ve been a part of at BPCC. It’s challenged me to apply the skills I’ve acquired over my time on campus. It’s been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for opening night.”



The show’s tour encompasses an intensive rehearsal process, that will culminate in three enthralling performances. The students will enjoy sightseeing in Chicago, witnessing renowned landmarks and experiencing the five-time Tony-nominated musical, Rock of Ages, at Chicago’s historic Mercury Theatre in the famous Wrigleyville neighborhood.



This collaboration’s success echoes beyond the stage, with plans underway to continue this tradition next summer. BPCC’s theatre program thrives on such enriching partnerships, nurturing future theater professionals.