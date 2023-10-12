BPCC THEATRE SET TO OPEN 2023-2024 SEASON WITH RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S “CINDERELLA”

The BPCC Performing Arts Theatre Program will open its 2023-2024 Season with the timeless classic, Cinderella. This enchanting production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s original 1957 musical promises to captivate audiences with its grace, originality, charm, and elegance. This production is directed by BPCC Theatre program director Ray Scott Crawford, with choreography by Laura Nugent.

The show runs October 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m. and October 22, 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC Campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

Audiences will enjoy the ever-popular musical compositions such as “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”, “In My Own Little Corner” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Cinderella, entrapped in a life of servitude by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, dreams of a brighter future. The royal ball, announced by the town crier, offers her a glimmer of hope. With the magical intervention of a Fairy Godmother, Cinderella’s dream materializes. A chance encounter with the Prince at the ball sparks an instantaneous connection, but the clock’s strike of midnight interrupts their budding romance, leaving only a glass slipper as a trace. Through an extensive kingdom-wide search, the Prince and Cinderella’s destinies intertwine anew, culminating in a blissful marriage.

The role of Cinderella will be played by Charleszette Tyson-Roe, a community actress in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The cast list is completed by Ja’Siah Jackson as Prince Charming, Blaine Fultz as Balthazaar, Jarius Knowles as Claude, Barbara Holmes as Stepmother, Trinity Davis as Joy (stepsister), Sarah Noelle Foster as Portia (stepsister), Mark Cogburn as The King, Amanda Nugent as The Queen, Myel Saimon as Chef, DeKoda Wilson as Steward, and Brody Hines as Tailor.

Additional performers include a chorus of townspeople and ball guests Lorelei Ivy, Mikayla Hicks, Jordan Holmes, Alexis Tisby, Bonnie See, Cassiah Davis, and Mai Jefferson.

Technical crew includes Technical direction by David White, Costume design by Rona Leber, and properties design by Davi Cole. BPCC student Grace Smith keeps the production running as stage manager with assistance from Meredith Treece and Brody Hines. Lexi Rhodes will run the music playback and Jordan Holmes leads the ensemble on stage as dance captain.

Tickets are $20. To reserve your seats, visit www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre. This production is recommended for young children who can sit independently and older audiences. Please note that, in consideration of the overall theater experience, we kindly request that babies not be brought into the theatre.

For more information, contact Kim Condon at 318-678-6021 or by email at kcondon@bpcc.edu.