BPCC THEATRE SET TO OPEN FIRST SHOW OF 2022-2023 SEASON THIS WEEK

The BPCC Performing Arts Theatre Program will open its 2022-2023 Season this week with the well-loved gothic melodrama, Dracula. This chilling yet somewhat whimsical production serves as the perfect headliner to kick-off the brand new BPCC Theatre season.

Dracula performances are set for Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16, 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA. BPCC Theatre has been known to conjure up a wickedly good version of the classic vampire thriller.

The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has been attacked by a mysterious illness. Dr. Seward, who owns and operates a sanatorium, calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. It is then that Van Helsing uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire. Lucy has had an encounter with Count Dracula, a ghostly being that sucks the blood from his victims at night. Dracula’s powers of seduction are irresistible, but Van Helsing vows to end his seemingly immortal existence on Earth.

Directing the show is BPCC professor and Theater Program Director Dr. Ray Scott Crawford. The cast includes Tianna Andrews (Miss Wells, maid), Jarious Knowles (Butterworth, orderly), Luke Digilormo (Dr. Seward), Aubrey Brummett (Van Helsing), Blaine Fultz (Johnathan Harker), Sarah Johnson (Lucy Seward), Dakoda Wilson (Reinfield), and Josue Escobar (Count Dracula). The cast is completed by an ensemble of Dracula’s Minions played by Candice Lott, Collin Kyle, Micayla Policastro, Chris James, Caroline Armagost, Zachary Diepering, Jax Marsken, Brody Hines, Ashley Slaton, Amee Brinkley, Mikayla Hicks, Trinity Davis, Mai Jefferson, and Cassiah Davis.

Rona Leber is Costume Designer, David White is Technical Director/Designer, Jim Boyter is Props Master, Grace Smith is Stage Manager, and Trey Upton is Assistant Stage Manager.

For teenage and older audiences. Visit www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre for ticket information or call The BPCC Theatre Box Office at 318-678-6021.

For more information about the show or BPCC Theatre, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.