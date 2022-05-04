BPCC THEATRE TO HOLD AUDITIONS FOR SUMMER PRODUCTION

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the final show in their 2021-2022 season, Sylvia– A modern romantic comedy about a marriage and a do by A.R. Gurney.

Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 9th in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City.

Dean of Communication and Performing Arts Dr. Ray Scott Crawford will direct BPCC Theatre’s production of Sylvia. Actors should bring a headshot and resume, if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to auditions to complete an audition form.

Publisher’s Synopsis: Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

There are three roles available with two female and one male character(s) to be cast. Community members will be considered. Those wishing to audition should come prepared to read from the script. BPCC Theatre students are required to present a 30 second monologue. However, no prepared monologues are required of other students or community members auditioning. In addition, those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to “move about.”

Show dates for Sylvia are set for 7:30 p.m., August 19, 20, 26, 27 and 2:00 p.m., August 21 and 28. The show will also travel to Michigan City, Indiana for special performances at the Canterbury Summer Theatre on August 4-6.

For more information about the season or BPCC Theatre, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.