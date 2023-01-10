BPCC THEATRE TO HOST SPRING SHOW AUDITIONS JAN. 17-18

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the 2023 spring shows.

Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to complete an audition form. You may choose to audition for either or both shows at the time of your audition.

The BPCC Theatre productions are directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Professor and Theatre Program Director. Laura Nugent will choreograph BPCC’s production of The Addams Family.

All lead and secondary roles are available to be cast — Community members are urged to audition as well. BPCC Theatre encourages performers aged 16 and older of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to audition.

Those auditioning should expect to sing, dance (or move about), and present an appropriate monologue or read from a script. BPCC Theatre students are required to present a 30-60 second monologue and a 16-32 bar musical selection from The Addams Family. (Show tracks will be available at the audition.) Though not absolutely required, non-BPCC students and community members should prepare a song selection of choice (16-32 bars) and provide a track. They may also prepare a monologue or be prepared to read from a provided script. They may also sing from The Adams Family.

Those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to “dance about.”

ABOUT THE SHOWS:

The Three Little Pigs (Children’s Show)

Adapted by Stephen W. Slaughter

April 21, 28 at 7:00 p.m.

April 22, 23,29, 30 at 2:00 p.m.

You all know the story: Three sibling pigs dream of peace and safety as they build houses of straw, sticks, and bricks to keep the Big Bad Wolf at bay. They learn several valuable life lessons along the way. The Wolf’s “huffing and puffing” blows down each house until the pigs finally band together to build a strong, stable house of bricks to protect themselves… et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

That is only where the fun begins in our whacky musical adaptation! There is also a special “nod” to such country-music legends as Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks as well as the songs that made them and others famous.

The Addams Family (A New Musical Comedy)

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m.

March 5, 12 at 2:00 p.m.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family! This musical comedy features famous characters from America’s favorite kooky household, The Addams Family. We check in on the family as Gomez, the patriarch of The Addams Family, is living every father’s worst nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

For more information about the season or BPCC Theatre, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.