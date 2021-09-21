BPCC THEATRE TO OPEN 2021-2022 SEASON WITH LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The BPCC Performing Arts Theatre Program will open its 2021-2022 Season this October with the beloved musical, Little Shop of Horrors. This deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years and now serves as the perfect headliner to kick-off the brand new BPCC Theatre season.

Publisher’s Synopsis: The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. October 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 and 2:00 p.m. on October 17 and 24 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

After you feed your need for musical hilarity with the beloved Little Shop of Horrors then dive into the deep desires of a desperate woman as BPCC Theatre presents Tennessee William’s A Streetcar Named Desire. We’re also adding a new take on Cinderella, and heart-felt musical, The Spitfire Grill to the list of performances.

The BPCC Theatre offers season ticket options that give patrons the opportunity to catch every show at a bargain price. With a season membership you will not miss a single event and could save over 50% off the regular ticket prices for most of the shows.

Season Memberships are $75 each and are on sale now through Oct. 25. Each membership includes two tickets to each of the four mainstage productions.

A Streetcar Named Desire (Drama)

Tennessee Williams

Feb. 24, 25, 26 & March 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 & March 6 at 2:00 p.m.

After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche du Bois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche is unable to cope with life’s harsh realities. Though she finds a glimmer of hope while connecting with Stanley’s gentlemanly friend, Mitch, Blanche cannot face the truth of her own troubled past and ultimately descends into madness.

THE RAT’S TALE OF CINDERELLA (Musical Children’s Show)

ADAPTED BY RAY SCOTT CRAWFORD

April 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7:00 p.m.

April 24 & May 1 at 2:00 p.m.

The Performing Arts program at Bossier Parish Community College is ecstatic to announce the premiere of The Rat’s Tale of Cinderella, an all-new, fairytale princess children’s musical.

This sparkling princess production – adapted by the Dean of Communication and Performing Arts, Dr. Ray Scott Crawford – tells the familiar story of a mistreated young woman whose life is transformed through magic and love. Audiences will be excited to experience this well-known story told differently through the point of view of the animals. Join Papa Rat as he narrates their story! Brimming with physical comedy, funny jokes, interactive Q&As, and astonishing theatrical effects, The Rat’s Tale of Cinderella includes everything you can think of: ridiculous stepsisters, a pumpkin coach, a kooky fairy godmother, a beautiful ball gown, helpful animals, and of course a delicate glass slipper left behind with a handsome prince.

For children of all ages.

The Spitfire Grill (Musical)

Music and Book by James Valcq / Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley / Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff

August 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

August 21, 28 at 2:00 p.m.

The Spitfire Grill is a high spirited and inspiring musical in which a feisty parolee follows her dreams. The musical is based on the popular 1996 movie of the same name. According to publisher Samuel French, Percy, inspired by a page from an old travel book, travels to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. It is for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off. Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on “why you want the grill” wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full, and things are definitely cookin’ at the Spitfire Grill.

For more information on the musical or BPCC Theatre’s 2021-2022 Performing Arts Season contact, Kim Condon at kcondon@bpcc.edu or 318-678-6021.