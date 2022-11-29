BPCC THEATRE WINS TOP HONORS AT TEXAS STATE THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program’s production of the comedy, Sylvia, was honored November 11th with awards at the Texas Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) in Carthage, Texas. The three-day festival of theatre productions from colleges and universities in Texas and Louisiana, hosted by Panola College, ended with an exciting awards presentation in the Q.M. Martin Theatre.

Following the performance Friday, Sylvia received the top honor of being “held” for consideration for performance at the Regional KCACTF festival early next year. All of the directors of the shows featured at the festival voted to make Sylvia a “Directors’ Choice” for this honor. This award qualifies the show to be considered for presentation at the Region VI KCACTF Festival to be held in Abilene, Texas, in February 2023. Ray Scott Crawford, BPCC Professor, directed the production which was presented in Bossier City at BPCC in August of this year following a week of performances for the show at the Canterbury Summer Theatre in Michigan City, Indiana. Appearing in the show were Sarah Foster in the title role, Michael Schutza, Aubrey Brummett, Elisa Schutza, Josue Escobar, and Sarah Johnson.

The “Director’s Choice Award” is bestowed upon the play (or plays) at the festival that best demonstrates excellence in all aspects of theatre production.

BPCC’s Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Science’s Theatre faculty and staff received individual awards for theatre artistry. David White, BPCC Theatre Technical Coordinator, received the “Excellence in Scenic Design and Lighting” award for his designs for the show. Ray Scott Crawford, BPCC Professor and Program Director of Theatre, was awarded the “Excellence in Music Design” award for the show. BPCC students Candice Lott and John Goss received “Excellence in Stage Management.” Chloe Johnson received an “Excellence in Scene Painting” award as well.

The BPCC cast members of the show also received individual awards. For excellent acting, Aubrey Brummett, Sarah Foster, and Sarah Johnson all received Irene Ryan Nominations for their roles in Sylvia. Earlier in the semester, two BPCC Students, Josue Escobar and Blaine Fultz, received Irene Ryan Nominations for their performances in Dracula. All of these students will now compete in Texas in February against approximately 300 other students from Region VI for a chance to win the Irene Ryan National Scholarship and appear at the Kennedy Center at National Festival next April.

Jim Boyter, Programs Coordinator, organized BPCC’s participation in the Festival. David White coordinated back stage efforts for the production. Rona Leber, BPCC Professor, designed and coordinated costuming for the production. Additional BPCC students and BPCC Theatre alumni attending as cast and crew for the shows were Brianna Brown, Meredith Treece, Grace Smith, Jarius Knowles, and Chloe Johnson.

The KCACTF encourages, recognizes and celebrates the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theatre programs across the country. Region VI includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and New Mexico. Five to eight plays will be chosen from this six state area to perform at the Region VI festival in Abilene, Texas, February 27 – March 3, 2023.