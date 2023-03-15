BPCC TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK MARCH 27-31

Bossier Parish Community College is excited to announce its plans to celebrate Community College Week, March 27-31.

The purpose of Louisiana Community College Week is to inform prospective students of all ages about the colleges, programs offered, and the potential careers that those programs can develop them for. BPCC has planned events for current and prospective students to learn about the college’s course offerings, certification and degree programs, admissions process, and financial aid. Campus tours are also available each day and can be scheduled at www.bpcc.edu/tour.

Community College Week events include:

Monday, March 27

CCWeek23 Kickoff – share what you love most about BPCC! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.

Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor

Campus Tours available

Tuesday, March 28

Twinning Tuesday – show your school spirit with a friend! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.

Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor

Campus Tours available

Wednesday, March 29

Maroon + Gold Day

Show your school spirit by wearing maroon and gold! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.

Coffee with Captain Cav!

10am – 2pm

Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor

Music by Kyle Roop

Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F

Campus Tours available

Thursday, March 30

Throwback Thursday – Wear an outfit from your favorite decade! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.

Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F

Campus Tours available

Friday, March 31

Friendsgiving Friday – Cavaliers give back! Support your local food banks by donating non-perishable food items.

Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor

BPCC Friends – Share a picture with a friend you’ve made at BPCC! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.

Campus Tours available

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. BPCC’s Maymester begins May 16th with the summer sessions beginning June 1st.

Visit www.bpcc.edu to apply and begin the registration process. Visit www.bpcc.edu/CCweek for more information on Community College Week.