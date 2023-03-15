BPCC TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK MARCH 27-31

Bossier Parish Community College is excited to announce its plans to celebrate Community College Week, March 27-31.
The purpose of Louisiana Community College Week is to inform prospective students of all ages about the colleges, programs offered, and the potential careers that those programs can develop them for. BPCC has planned events for current and prospective students to learn about the college’s course offerings, certification and degree programs, admissions process, and financial aid. Campus tours are also available each day and can be scheduled at www.bpcc.edu/tour.
Community College Week events include:
Monday, March 27
CCWeek23 Kickoff – share what you love most about BPCC! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.
Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor
Campus Tours available
Tuesday, March 28
Twinning Tuesday – show your school spirit with a friend! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.
Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor
Campus Tours available
Wednesday, March 29
Maroon + Gold Day
Show your school spirit by wearing maroon and gold! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.
Coffee with Captain Cav!
10am – 2pm
Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor
Music by Kyle Roop
Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F
Campus Tours available
Thursday, March 30
Throwback Thursday – Wear an outfit from your favorite decade! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.
Student Organization Fair – Bossier Campus, Building F
Campus Tours available
Friday, March 31
Friendsgiving Friday – Cavaliers give back! Support your local food banks by donating non-perishable food items.
Bossier Campus, Building F, first floor
BPCC Friends – Share a picture with a friend you’ve made at BPCC! Tag us in your social media posts using #CCWeek23 and #BPCCproud.
Campus Tours available
BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. BPCC’s Maymester begins May 16th with the summer sessions beginning June 1st.
Visit www.bpcc.edu to apply and begin the registration process. Visit www.bpcc.edu/CCweek for more information on Community College Week.