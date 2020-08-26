BPCC to close campus through Friday August 28th

Bossier Parish Community College has announced a campus-wide closure in anticipation of weather conditions associated with Hurricane Laura.



The BPCC Campus will close at 12:00 noon today, Wednesday, August 26 and remain closed through Friday, August 28. All classes—online, on-campus and clinical—are cancelled while the College is closed.



The BPCC Campus will reopen on Monday, August 31.



Updates and emergency information will be posted on the BPCC website and communicated through BPCC email and the Cavs Alert System. Emergency alerts may be sent by text or email.

