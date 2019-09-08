BPCC to hold 9-11 ceremony

Bossier Parish Community College will pause to reflect and remember the victims and events of September 11, 2001.

The day will begin at 8:30 am with a visual display in BPCC Quad. A series of photographs and text documents will serve as a historic timeline, taking guests through the events of that historic day as it happened. More than 2,900 American flags will be placed in the quad, each with a name written on it of a life lost in the terrorist attack.

Bossier City Police & Fire will have vehicles and equipment on site and personnel from Barksdale Air Force Base will also be on campus.

At noon, we invite the public to join us in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre (Building C) on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas Street, for a special commemorative program. The Airline High School JROTC will present the colors, followed by a musical performance by the BPCC Gospel Choir. Guest speaker Roy Lively will share his experience from Sept. 11, 2001. Roy, a retired IRS agent, was at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. when the plane hit.

“We wanted give both our campus community and the Shreveport/Bossier community a way to reflect back on the tragic events of Sept 11, 2001,” says BPCC Campus Counselor Carrie Coley. “In moving forward as a nation, we have to honor days like 9/11 and remember the tragedy while honoring the heroes of that day the days after.”