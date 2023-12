Bossier Parish Community College will hold its fall commencement ceremony Friday, December 15, in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium on the BPCC Campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City.Graduates from all three BPCC campuses will be honored during two ceremonies:9:30am: Business and Information Technology; Nursing and Allied Health2pm: Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Science, Technology, Engineering and MathematicsCommencement speakers are Jay Johnson, Vice President of Technology Shared Services Customer Engagement at General Dynamics (morning ceremony) and Dr. Johnette Magner, TV News Anchor and Reporter at KTBS (afternoon ceremony).