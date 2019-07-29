BPCC to hold on-campus fall registration August 6

Bossier Parish Community College’s on-campus registration for its fall 2019 term is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City. Online registration is available now.

Students can select classes from a variety of fall sessions:

Session A — Entire Semester — August 8, 2019-December 4, 2019

Session B — First Half of Semester — August 8, 2019-October 2, 2019

Session C — Second Half of Semester — October 3, 2019-December 4, 2019

Session D — Four-Week Session — August 8, 2019-September 4, 2019

Session E — Four-Week Session — September 5, 2019-October 2, 2019

Session F — Four-Week Session — October 3, 2019-October 30, 2019

Session G — Four-Week Session — October 31, 2019-December 4, 2019

Session J — Thirteen-Week Session — August 29, 2019-December 4, 2019

Fall 2019 classes begin Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at https://www.bpcc.edu/index.php/admissions/ or call the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004.

BPCC offers associate degrees in six academic divisions: Behavioral & Social Sciences; Business; Communication & Performing Arts; Liberal Arts; Science, Nursing & Allied Health; and Technology, Engineering & Mathematics. Technical diplomas and certificates are also available in each of these divisions.

For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.