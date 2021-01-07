BPCC To Hold On-Campus Registation

Bossier Parish Community College’s on-campus registration for its spring 2021 term is set for 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 12, and Wednesday, January 13, at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. Online registration is available now at www.bpcc.edu.

Students will begin on-campus registration at Building F, where they will go through a temperature screen. Masks will be required while on campus.

Students can select classes from a variety of spring sessions:

· Session A January 14, 2021 May 11, 2021

· Session B January 14, 2021 March 16, 2021

· Session C March 17, 2021 May 11, 2021

· Session D January 14, 2021 February 10, 2021

· Session E February 11, 2021 March 16, 2021

· Session F March 17, 2021 April 14, 2021

· Session G April 15, 2021 May 11, 2021

· Session J February 4, 2021 May 11, 2021

The majority of classes on the Spring 2021 schedule will fall under one of the following four categories:

· Online with meetings scheduled virtually

· Online without meetings scheduled virtually

· Hybrid with some on-campus meetings and meetings scheduled virtually

· Hybrid with some on-campus meetings and no meetings scheduled virtually

BPCC’s spring semester will begin January 14. However, in-person classes will begin with online instruction January 14 through January 31, 2021. This means in-person classes will not begin meeting on the BPCC campus until Monday, February 1, 2021, at the earliest. Students should contact their instructor for exact scheduling.

Operational updates will be provided as necessary to BPCC students via Canvas, email, text, and social media.

In partnership with LSU Health Shreveport, a Mobile Testing Lab will be on campus during both days of registration for any students who want to get a free COVID-19 test ahead of the semester’s start. BPCC encourages all students to take advantage of this opportunity to promote the health and well-being of our college community.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or call the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004.

For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.