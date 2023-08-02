BPCC to hold on-campus registration August 15-16

Bossier Parish Community College will host on-campus registration August 15-16, 2023 at all campus locations (Bossier, Natchitoches and Many). On-campus registration provides students the opportunity to meet with academic advisors in their divisions to enroll for Fall 2023. Students may also meet with staff for assistance with financial aid and military benefits. Registration hours are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Online registration remains available anytime at www.bpcc.edu. Virtual registration will be held Thursday, August 17, from 10am until 2pm. Information for virtual registration can be found online at: www.bpcc.edu/admissions.



Fall classes begin on August 17, 2023. Students can select classes from a variety of fall sessions:



Start Date/End Date



1. Session A – August 17, 2023 through December 12, 2023



2. Session B – August 17, 2023 through October 11, 2023



3. Session C – October 12, 2023 through December 12, 2023



4. Session D – August 17, 2023 through September 14, 2023



5. Session E – September 15, 2023 through October 11, 2023



6. Session F – October 12, 2023 through November 8, 2023



7. Session G – November 9, 2023 through December 12, 2023



8. Session J – September 5, 2023 through December 12, 2023



BPCC will also host a Virtual Cavalier Connection session for fall 2023 students on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2pm. A repeat session is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10am. These virtual sessions are open to students attending classes in Bossier, Natchitoches, and Many.



Cavalier Connection is an opportunity for new and returning students to virtually connect with departments across BPCC campuses. Students will receive information on campus security and parking, services offered through the Cavalier Care Center, counseling and disability services, financial aid, online learning, student organizations, veteran education services and more. Both sessions will take place on Microsoft Teams, not on campus. Visit www.bpcc.edu/CavalierConnect for more information and to find the meeting links.



BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs and to apply, visit: www.bpcc.edu.



Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at: www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.