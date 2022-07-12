BPCC TO HOLD ON-CAMPUS REGISTRATION FOR FALL 2022

Bossier Parish Community College’s on-campusregistration for its Fall 2022 term is set for 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, August 16th, and Wednesday, August 17th, at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. Registration will begin in Building F, first floor. Online registration is available now at www.bpcc.edu.

Registration at the Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses will be held on Wednesday, July 20th. Times are 9:30 am to noon in Natchitoches and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm at Sabine Valley. Students who are interested in registering can stop by each campus to meet with BPCC faculty and staff to receive assistance with academic advising, financial aid, disability services. Students should present valid photo identification and bring copies of ACT, SAT, Accuplacer Test scores and previous college transcripts, if applicable. Appointments are not required, but recommended to streamline the process. Registration information for Natchitoches and Sabine Valley can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/campuses.

BPCC’s fall semester begins Thursday, August 18th. Students can select classes from a variety of fall sessions:

Start Date End Date

· Session A August 24, 2022 December 13, 2022

· Session B August 18, 2022 October 12, 2022

· Session C October 13, 2022 December 13, 2022

· Session D August 18, 2022 September 15, 2022

· Session E September 16, 2022 October 12, 2022

· Session F October 13, 2022 November 9, 2022

· Session G November 10, 2022 December 13, 2022

· Session J September 7, 2022 December 13, 2022

BPCC will host a Virtual Cavalier Connection session for all Fall 2022 students on Friday, August 12th, at 2:00pm. A repeat session is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th. These sessions are open to students attending classes in Bossier, Natchitoches, and Sabine Valley.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or call the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004.

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.