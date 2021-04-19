BPCC TO HOLD ON-CAMPUS REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER, FALL TERMS APRIL 19-23

Bossier Parish Community College’s on-campus registration for its summer and fall 2021 terms is set for April 19-23 at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. Online registration is available now.

This will be a one-stop registration event, beginning in Building F. Students can meet with our staff in-person with no appointment needed ‑- speak to an academic advisor, get help registering for classes, meet with financial aid, and more. Registration hours are:

Monday, April 19: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Students who register by April 23 will receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last). Shirts can be picked up in the Student Life Office (Building F, second floor) or in the Recruiting Office (Building A, first floor).

All students must wear a mask while on campus. Only the student will be allowed to meet with their academic advisor; spouses, children, siblings, etc., will not be allowed in order to accommodate social distancing. Anyone who has been exposed to or is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to request a virtual appointment instead at https://rb.gy/opej76.

Summer 2021 classes begin Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Fall 2021 classes begin Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu.

BPCC offers associate degrees in six academic divisions: Behavioral & Social Sciences; Business; Communication & Performing Arts; Liberal Arts; Science, Nursing & Allied Health; and Technology, Engineering & Mathematics. Technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas are also available in each of these divisions.

For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.