BPCC TO HOLD ON-CAMPUS REGISTRATION JAN. 9-10

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is excited to invite prospective and returning students to its on-campus registration for the Spring 2024 semester. This event will take place on January 9-10, 2024, from 9am to 6pm, at all campuses – Bossier, Natchitoches, and Many.

During this event, students will have the opportunity to:

Meet with academic advisors for course selection and enrollment.

Seek assistance with financial aid and military benefits.

Explore a wide range of associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies.

BPCC will also host a virtual registration session on January 11 from 9am to 2pm. For added convenience, online registration is available 24/7, allowing you to register anytime, any day, by visiting www.bpcc.edu.

Spring 2024 Schedule Session Duration Start Date

(Last day to register) End Date A 16 weeks 1/17/2024 5/7/2024 B 8 weeks 1/11/2024 3/5/2024 D 4 weeks 1/11/2024 2/7/2024 J 13 weeks 1/29/2024 5/7/2024 E 4 weeks 2/8/2024 3/5/2024 C 8 weeks 3/6/2024 5/7/2024 F 4 weeks 3/6/2024 4/10/2024 G 4 weeks 4/11/2024 5/7/2024

For more information on any of the College's programs and to apply, visit www.bpcc.edu. Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or admissions@bpcc.edu. Join us in shaping your future at BPCC!