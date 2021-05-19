BPCC TO HOLD ON-CAMPUS REGISTRATION MAY 26 FOR SUMMER 2021

Bossier Parish Community College will host an on-campus registration day for students enrolling for the summer 2021 term on Wednesday, May 26, at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. Registration hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Online registration is available now.

This will be a one-stop registration event, beginning in Building F. Students can meet with an academic advisor, get help registering for classes, meet with financial aid, and more. After completing registration, students may pick up a special t-shirt in the Student Life Office or the Recruitment Office (while supplies last).

All students must wear a mask while on campus. To accommodate social distancing, only the student will be allowed to meet with their academic advisor. Spouses, children, siblings, friends, etc. will not be allowed. Anyone who has been exposed to or is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to request a virtual appointment instead at https://rb.gy/opej76.

Students can select classes from a variety of summer sessions:

Start Date End Date

· Session A June 2, 2021 July 27, 2021

· Session B June 2, 2021 June 28, 2021

· Session C June 29, 2021 July 27, 2021

Summer 2021 classes begin Tuesday, June 2, 2021.