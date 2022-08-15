BPCC to hold on-campus registration this week for Fall semester

Bossier Parish Community College will host on-campus registration at its Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses on Tuesday, August 16th, and Wednesday, August 17th, from 9am until 6pm.



The Bossier campus is located at 6220 E. Texas Street and will begin in Building F, first floor. The Natchitoches campus is located at 6587 Highway 1 Bypass. The Sabine Valley campus is located at 1255 Fisher Road in Many. Online registration is available now at www.bpcc.edu.



Students who are interested in registering can stop by each campus to meet with BPCC faculty and staff to receive assistance with academic advising, financial aid, disability services. Students should present valid photo identification and bring copies of ACT, SAT, Accuplacer Test scores and previous college transcripts, if applicable. Appointments are not required, but recommended to streamline the process.



BPCC’s fall semester begins Thursday, August 18th. Students can select classes from a variety of fall sessions:







Start Date End Date



· Session A August 24, 2022 December 13, 2022



· Session B August 18, 2022 October 12, 2022



· Session C October 13, 2022 December 13, 2022



· Session D August 18, 2022 September 15, 2022



· Session E September 16, 2022 October 12, 2022



· Session F October 13, 2022 November 9, 2022



· Session G November 10, 2022 December 13, 2022



· Session J September 7, 2022 December 13, 2022





Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or call the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004.



BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.

